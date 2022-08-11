Well-known stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava gets a heart attack while working out at the gym. He was using the treadmill for exercise when he suddenly passed out from chest pain. His trainer brought him to AIIMS Delhi, where he received thrice CPR to revive his heart.

Raju Srivastava’s brother, Ashish Srivastava confirmed the news. He said, “Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give rest of the information.”