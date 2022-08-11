Over 43pc growth witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 43.14pc during twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $870.604m during July-June (2021-22) against exports of $616.202m during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 41.28pc, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during June 2022 also increased by 35.11pc, from $64.490m to $87.135m.

Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were also increased by 39.15pc during June 2022 in comparison with exports of $62.615m in May 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56pc in twelve months, from $25638.974m to $32450.087m, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $97.500m against $76.134m last year, showing an increase of 28.06pc.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during June 2022, also rose by 363.95pc from $3.082m last year to $14.299m.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh increased by 129.26pc during June 2022 when compared to the import of $6.237m in January 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports increased by 32.75pc, from $54272.920m to $72.048m during the period under review.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $773.104m against $540.068m during same period of last year, showing 43.14pc growth.