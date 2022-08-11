Operation breaking dawn and world’s silence

Gaza is once again under attack by the Israeli defense force, which launched its “operation breaking dawn” on the Gaza strip on 5th august,2022. Gaza has been under blockade since 2007 and the lives of citizens have been made miserable by the Israeli forces. Again, it all started this year on 1st august, when Israeli forces arrested Bassem Al-Saadi (commander of Islamic jihad group) and two others, killed a 17 years old Palestine boy, destroyed infrastructure, and sieged Gaza tighter even blocking the fuel and medical equipment. Negotiations were going on when Israeli forces killed prominent leaders of Palestine Islamic Jihad, Taysir al-Jabari and Khaled Mansour. PIJ retaliated and fired rockets, since then the Israeli forces are carrying out air strikes against innocent Palestinian citizens and have killed around 44 citizens including 16 children. After attacking Gaza, the Israeli forces on 8th august also carried out operations on the west bank and killed three innocent Palestinians in the village of Nabulus. The apartheid state is even fearful of the mere existence of the Palestinians. This fear has generated hatred and anger in Israelis against the indigenous people of the land. Gaza has become one of the biggest open jails in the world because of the barbaric besieging of Israeli forces. Egypt is once again trying to be a mediator between the Israel and PIJ and negotiations are being carried out again, and a ceasefire was announced on Sunday night. But the question is that how long will this fragile ceasefire last? Both the parties have accepted the ceasefire under the condition to breach the ceasefire if the other party shows escalation. Right after the announcement of the ceasefire, three more Palestinian children were killed by the brutal forces. The coming days are difficult for the people of Gaza. This conflict can further escalate if “Hamas” intervenes, but till now Hamas has not shown any intentions of intervening and has just condemned the murder of PIJ’s top leadership and Palestinians.

There are around 2.8 million citizens living in the Gaza strip, whose life has been made hell by the Israeli-occupied forces. The generations have lost their hopes and dreams. Their lives have been crimpled. They are looking toward world organizations to help them fight the brutality of Israeli forces. Several countries raised their voices against the brutality of Israel in the UN security council meeting and showed concern that this can turn into full fledge war and will ultimately end in the form of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but Israel is not getting enough diplomatic backlash and pressure. It has the firm support of the so-called Human rights campaigns of the world, Europe, the USA, and the UK, which are providing Israel with weapons. Even this is being claimed that the “operation breaking dawn” will have an impact on the election outcome of the 25 Knesset, which is being held in November. Israeli politicians are shedding the blood of Palestinians for political goals. The world is witnessing the systematic ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and its silence on the changing demography of Palestine is criminal. The short-term agreements cannot end the conflict in the Gaza strip.

The new generation has faced this extreme brutality in 2008, 2012, 2014, and 2021 and the violence is increasing day by day. Operation “breaking dawn” which has caused the largest number of atrocities since May 2021, is nothing more than an act of aggression that cannot break the spirits of the people of Palestine. Israel cannot hide its war crimes under the guise of “self-defense”. The people of Palestine have all rights to self-determination and Israel’s aggression since 1947 is threatening their right to self-determination. The international law of self-determination requires the end of the occupation of Gaza and the west bank once and for all. The colonial-settler state of Israel should be answerable to the international criminal court for all the war crimes and human rights violations that it carries out against Palestinians and the international community should ensure the returning of land to the indigenous people and solve the issue diplomatically.