Makers of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ drop teaser poster with a release date

The wait is over! Bilal Lashari’s magnum opus – the most anticipated film of Pakistan, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has an official release date now.

The first teaser poster gives a glimpse of the iconic Gandasa, with a release date of 13th October. This date has finally been revealed after much speculation by the fans about various dates in the past few days.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is by far the most expensive film to come out of Pakistan. This intense and epic hero origin story, with a screenplay by Bilal Lashari and dialogues by Nasir Adeeb, is a hard reboot of the 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’. The film is directed by Bilal Lashari, known for his directorial debut, the box office megahit film ‘Waar’ and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures. The filmmakers have partnered with Geo Films as their presenting partner, the largest media group and key contributor of the revival of cinema in Pakistan. Film will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, who is well known for his contribution to cinema. Internationally the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.

The movie’s first look teaser released in 2019 managed to receive a thunderous response worldwide for its cinematic grandeur, exceptional star cast and mega scale production. Starring Fawad Khan in the role of the legendary Maula Jatt and Hamza Ali Abbasi as his arch nemesis, Noori Natt, the film reimagines cinema’s greatest rivalry. Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz are some of the other leading names that add to the film’s ensemble star cast.