Punjab CM advises PTI to distance itself from Gill’s statement

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi Wednesday advised the PTI leadership, including party Chairman Imran Khan, to distance itself from Shahbaz Gill’s statement, which allegedly attempted to incite hatred within the Pakistan Army’s ranks. A key ally of the PTI, Pervez Elahi, said in an interview on a private news channel that directives are clear: a person who speaks against the army is not a Pakistani. “The PTI leadership should definitely distance itself from Shahbaz Gill’s statement. Even I issued a statement against it,” the chief minister said. On Wednesday, a court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader to the federal capital’s police. Ahead of being presented before the court, Gill told journalists that he was not “ashamed” of his statements. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the decision to grant bail to the son of Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case of Rs24 billion. The FIA prepared the text of the application and submitted it to the office of Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa. In the application, the FIA said that the banking court confirmed the interim bail of Moonis Elahi is contrary to the facts. According to the FIA’s application, Moonis Elahi needs to be arrested over the charge of money laundering of Rs24 billion, then the case can be fully investigated and the report submitted to the court. In the petition, the LHC has been requested to cancel the bail of Moonis Elahi.