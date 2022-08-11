Action against contractors ordered in Hyderabad

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of Buildings Department to initiate legal action including cancellation of contracts of those contractors who were involved in using substandard materials and delaying completion of development schemes.

The commissioner issued these directives here on Wednesday while expressing dismay over dilapidated condition of newly constructed OPD Block of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hyderabad.

He directed to initiate legal action not only against the contractor concerned but also against those officers who issued certificate to him. He also directed the officers concerned to start repair and renovation work of the different departments of the institute so that better facilities could be provided to patients.

He expressed annoyance over poor sanitation condition outside the OPD block of the institute and asked the hospital management to ensure provision of healthy atmosphere to the patients admitted in the institute.

Medical Superintendent of the institute Dr Syed Aamir Dabeer briefed the commissioner about the facilities being provided to the patients, and about the security of the institute. Later, the commissioner also visited the historic Mukhi House Museum where he asked the museum incharge to launch awareness campaign so that the people could be aware of the history of the historic site of Hyderabad city.