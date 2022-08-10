Atlas Honda to launch special CB125F motorbike on independence day. In honour of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Atlas Honda will launch a special CB125F motorcycle. Recently, its pictures appeared on social media, sparking discussion among bike enthusiasts.

The limited edition model has a white body and green decals, sporting a white and green colour scheme. The standard models are available in red, black, and blue paint schemes.

The remaining features are the same as standard models including similar alloy wheels, self-start, front disc brakes with dual-piston calipers, a five-speed transmission, and a relatively sharp overall design compared to the CG125.

Reports suggest that Atlas Honda will sell the limited edition CB125F in fewer numbers. This would make it a rare bike, which may also warrant a hefty premium over the original price. The current price of a normal CB125F is Rs. 273,900, but the price of the limited edition model is yet to be announced.

Despite having a different appearance, the CB125F is based on the CG125, a motorcycle that has been sold in Pakistan since the early 1990s. It also adheres to the same fundamental principles as the bike from the 1990s.

The bike still has a slightly modified 124cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke pushrod engine with a 5-speed transmission that produces roughly 10 horsepower and 9.5 Nm of torque. This formula is outdated and unpolished, but it is reliable.

The younger generation of motorcycle buyers prefers more technologically advanced vehicles. Nevertheless, Atlas Honda and a number of other Pakistani motorcycle producers keep charging more for the same outdated, basic motorcycles.

