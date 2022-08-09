Six pass away at Muharram procession in Rohri

Six mourners passed away due to suffocation and dozens were rendered unconscious during the 9th Muharram procession in the city of Rohri, Sindh, a private TV channel reported.

According to Edhi sources, three of the six deceased mourners who passed away during procession to pay homage to martyrs of Karbala have been identified. They include Dil Sher, son of Morzada and a resident of Guddu, Hasan Pathan, a resident of Sukkur Local Board, and Mansoor, son of Bashir Ahmed and a resident of Halani. Rescue sources stated that the dead and injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital, following which a large number of people also reached the hospital.

Strict security measures were taken across the country as mourners observed the 9th of Muharram with due solemnity and sanctity in memory of the seventh-century martyrdom of Imam-e-Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Processions were taken out in all small and large cities across the country. Meanwhile, the government had deployed police, rangers and army personnel as part of security measures across the country, especially in sensitive areas. Mobile networks had been suspended in most areas across the country and internet service had also been disrupted in sensitive areas to ensure foolproof security as the country has seen a raft of attacks at imambargahs and processions in the past.