Eight-star Pakistan end their campaign on a high as Arshad shatters javelin records to claim gold

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan, with eight medals in total, concluded their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high with javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem shattering record books to claim gold medal here on Sunday night. In all, Pakistan won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals, improving their record on the previous Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia, (21st edition) where they won five medals: one gold and four bronze. The Birmingham Games closed with a colourful ceremony at Alexander Stadium on Monday night, bringing to an end 11 days of sporting action. About 6500 competitors and officials from 72 nations and territories participated in the 22nd Commonwealth Games. It was the biggest multi-sport event to be held in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics. Australia topped the medals table, followed by England, Canada, India, New Zealand and South Africa. Pakistan claimed 18thposition on the final medals table.

It is interesting to note that Nadeem’s feat brought Pakistan’s first athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games since 1966 and a first javelin gold for the country, bettering Mohammad Nawaz’s silver at the inaugural edition of the quadrennial multi-sport spectacle in 1954 and Jalal Khan’s second-placed finish in 1958. During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81m throw.In the second attempt, Nadeem broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the fourth attempt to remain on top of the list. In the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of 90.18m throw, relegating two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to silver with mark of 88.64 meters and Kenya’s Julius Yego into bronze with mark of 85.70m. This was incredible. Against all the odds, without his coach and with his throwing elbow heavily taped due to injury. Arshad also defeated Indian Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympics throw of 87.58m (gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m.

In December 2019, Nadeem established a new South Asian Games record in javelin throw with a distance of 86.29m, thus becoming the first Pakistan’s athlete to secure direct qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan in 2021. At the Tokyo Olympics, Nadeem finished fifth. Nadeem, at one point in the Olympics competition, was placed as high as fourth before being surpassed by rival athletes. India’s Neeraj Chopra claimed gold, whereas Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely claimed silver and bronze medals. Nadeem threw for 82.91m on his opening attempt of the final round and 81.98m on the second. His final attempt of the round and competition was a foul as he finished fifth — just two shy of a podium finish that would have netted him a rare Olympic medal. In August 2018, he won bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he set a new personal best and national record of 80.75m.

First gold in weightlifting: Pakistan won their first gold through weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastigir Butt in Birmingham. In 109+kg category, Nooh lifted 173kg in snatch, setting a new CWG record. In clean and jerk, het lifted 232kg to set another record. Overall, Nooh lifted 405kg which was also a CWG record. New Zealand’s David Andrew lifted 394kg to bag silver whereas India’s Singh Gurdeep lifted overall 390kg to finish with bronze medal. In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Nooh bagged bronze medal in 105+kg category. He was accompanied by Talha Talib who also won bronze in 62kg category. In the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, Pakistan won gold medal in weightlifting through Shujauddin Malik in 85kg category.

Pakistan wrestlers sparkle: Pakistan wrestler Mohammad Tahir Shareef won silver in freestyle 74kgs category while his compatriot Ali Asad bagged bronze medal in freestyle 57kgs category. Indian wrestler Naveen Malik won gold to earn his place on the top of the podium in 74kgs category. Asad, on the other hand, outclassed New Zealand’s Suraj Singh for his bronze. Pakistan wrestlers Muhammad Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar won silver medals after being overpowered by their rival athletes in freestyle +86kgs and +125kgs categories, respectively. Inam was overpowered by Indian Deepak Punia 3-0 while Zaman lost his final to Canada’s AmarveerDhesi. Inayatullah secured bronze in freestyle +65kgs competition after defeating Scotland’s Ross Connelly. Inayat fought hard to defeat Nigeria’s Amas Daniel by 4-0 to qualify for the semifinal. However, he couldn’t beat his Canadian opponent Lachlan McNeil in a bid to qualify for the gold medal contest.

Bronze medal in judo: Pakistan won first medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games when Shah Hussain Shah won bronze in judo after defeating South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in -90kgs event. Shah entered the bronze medal bout after losing his first round. It is pertinent to mention here that Shah won silver in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

History of Commonwealth Games: Held every four years, attendance at the Commonwealth Games is typically around 5,000 athletes. The first such event, then known as the British Empire Games, was held in 1930. The name changed to the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954, to the British Commonwealth Games in 1970 and assumed the current name of the Commonwealth Games in 1978. There are currently 54 members of the Commonwealth of Nations and 71 teams participate in the Commonwealth Games. The four constituent countries of the United Kingdom — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — send separate teams to the Commonwealth Games, and individual teams are also send from the British Crown Dependencies — Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man — and many of the British overseas territories. Only six teams have attended every Commonwealth Games: Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

Pakistan history at Commonwealth Games: Pakistan joined the Commonwealth in 1947 and re-entered it again in 1989 after leaving the fold in 1972. Pakistan made their debut in the 1954 Games and were ever present up to the 1970 Games in Edinburgh. After a 20-year absence, Pakistan returned to the Games Family in 1990 by competing in Auckland and since then they have enjoyed uninterrupted participation. Pakistan’s most successful Games have been the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia where they were 4th in overall rankings and won 08 gold medals. In all, Pakistan have now racked up 27 gold, 27 silver and 29 bronze medals (total 83) since making their Commonwealth Games debut.