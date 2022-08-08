In the near future, the Pakistan Railways (PR) is ready to examine prototype models of cutting-edge passenger coaches and high-capacity freight wagons that plan to buy from a reputable Chinese manufacturer.

A number of junior and senior officials will also soon travel to China, where some of them will inspect the models (in accordance with the specifications, designs, etc.) and some of them will participate in training sessions being organized by the Chinese firm as part of two different contracts to transfer technology for producing modern coaches in Pakistan.

“Under $140 million contract (Rs31 billion approximately) awarded by Pakistan Railways, a Chinese company is liable to manufacture 230 state-of-the-art passenger coaches, out of which 46 will be provided to us in the form of completely built unit (CBU) and the remaining 184 will be manufactured here in Pakistan by our engineers and technical staff under the supervision of the Chinese,” PR’s Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME) Abdul Haseeb explained while talking to a private news channel.

“The contract of procuring 800 wagons and 20 brake wagons is separate to this contract,” he added.