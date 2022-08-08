CWG: Arshad Nadeem to receive Rs. 50 Lakh by Sports Board for winning gold medal

Arshad Nadeem to receive Rs 50 lakh from the Pakistan Sports Board as a reward for ensuring Pakistan win the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games javelin throw competition.

In the championship round, Arshad Nadeem set a new record with a throw of 90.18 metres.

This is Pakistan’s first gold medal in Commonwealth Games athletics since 1962, and the nation hasn’t won an athletics medal there since 1966.

Arshad Nadeem, who had made the nation proud, is now being welcomed as a PPP worker Nasir Hussain Shah, in a tweet, said. “I will send Arshad for training to Germany at my personal expense before the Olympics.”

Subsequently, Nasir Hussain Shah said, “There is no greater pride for Pakistan than to keep winning these gold medals. And I am ready to send Commonwealth Games gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to Germany for training before the next Olympics.”

The Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the javelin throw, as he made a record throw in his

fifth round of 90.18 meters, becoming the first Pakistani to throw longer than 90; meters.”