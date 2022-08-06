Hrithik Roshan wants to return to ‘fighter’ mode as he shares shirtless pictures

Hrithik Roshan is one of the talented most actors in the industry. Apart from being a solid performer, he is without doubt the fittest stars in the industry. His fitness goals have always managed to astonish and inspire his fans. Currently, the star is preparing for his upcoming film Fighter and the insides he is sharing doesn’t fail to drop our jaws. Hrithik, who has recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Vikram Vedha,’ is preparing for his forthcoming film Fighter.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shares a bunch of throwback pictures where the actor can be seen preparing for his film Fighter along with his trainer. The actor looked super toned and it is hard to take our eyes off him. In the caption, he wrote ” @krisgethin are you ready ? Hehe I’m not… Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback.”

Saba Azad commented on the post and wrote, “you is you was born ready!! Go ninja!!.” Apart from ‘Fighter,’ the actor is all set to hit the theatres for his much awaited release ‘Vikram Vedha.’