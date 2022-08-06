Daily Times

Journalist Anas Malik was ‘physically assaulted’ during disappearance in Kabul

Journalist Anas Mallick who went missing in Kabul on Thursday, has admitted that he was “physically assaulted” during  his short disappearance.

The journalist from Islamabad who works for the Indian news network WION reappeared on Friday, with the Foreign Office in Pakistan and the Afghan ambassador both tweeting that Mallick was “safe” and “back in Kabul.”

After a few hours, WION asserted in a report that Mallick had actually been “abducted by the Taliban.”

In a video report, Anas told WION, “I was picked up yesterday by what we know are the Taliban in Kabul”.

