PRCS continues relief operation for flood-ravaged Balochistan

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) with the support of International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) has widen its rescue and relief operation in Balochistan and other parts of the country under the Disaster Response and Emergency Fund (DREF) operation.

PRCS is carrying out relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. In addition to cash assistance per household, clean drinking water supply, hygiene kits and non-food items will be distributed among the flood victims; a high-level meeting at PRCS National Headquarters took several decisions for the relief and rehabilitation activities and future foreclosures in the flood-affected areas in Balochistan cities of Quetta, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and KP

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that Red Crescent is devotedly active in helping the people who were adversely affected by heavy rainfall, Red Crescent had also marked these concerns and dangers while preparing the monsoon emergency plan.

He said PRCS has deployed Mobile Health Teams with doctors, paramedics and free medicine in district of Tank, Jhal Magsi and Jafferabad to provide health services to flood-affected population. Water treatment plants will be installed in Kirk, Tank, Jhal Magsi and Jafarabad in the coming days, each plant has the capacity to generate 30 thousand liters of clean and safe drinking water per day. He said hygiene kits, jerry cans, dengue kits will be distributed to 900 households in the affected areas while relief materials will also be distributed to the victims of Muzaffargarh with the support of Turk Red Crescent. “A cash grant of Rs 16000 per household will also be given to 1400 households in the affected areas to cover their basic needs” Abrar ul Haq added.

He said PRCS is in contact with Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners and more relief package and livelihood assistance will be provided under the second allocation of DREF to support the affected families in different parts of the country.