Uncover the undercovers

The coalition government Friday dared the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to name the ‘neutrals’ who gave him guarantees over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s appointment.

“We demand that you tell us the names of those neutrals,” PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan said while talking to reporters in Islamabad.

The ex-premier had claimed that it was the neutrals who suggested Raja’s name as the CEC. He had said that according to the 18th Amendment, heads of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ECP and caretaker governments were supposed to be decided amicably by all the political parties.

“At the time of CEC’s appointment, there was a deadlock [among the parties]. So, the neutrals approached us and said that the country needed to move forward. They suggested Sikandar Sultan’s name. I didn’t even know him [back then]. But people told us that he was PML-N’s man,” Imran had said, adding that when he told the neutral about this, they guaranteed that the CEC would stay neutral. “Show some spine and tell us who were the neutrals who gave you this guarantee.” PML(N)’s Malik Ahmed Khan demanded.

He went on to question PTI chairman whether Army chief General Bajwa had said anything in this matter. “And if yes, then please have some audacity […] have some courage […] then say it,” he continued.

PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan demanded, “Show some spine and tell us who were the neutrals who gave you this guarantee. Whether Army Chief General Bajwa had said anything in this matter. And if yes, then please have some audacity […] have some courage […] then say it. If General Faiz Hameed said this, then please take his name and say it plainly.”“Who do you call ‘neutral’? Is it the army chief or the DG ISI or the institution? Where did they come in? If you, or any member of your party, has the courage, come forward and name them.”“Who had guaranteed you (Imran Khan) about the neutrality of the Chief Election Commissioner? You said it on television. Tell us.”

The ruling party’s mouthpiece further went on, “If General Faiz Hameed said this, then please take his name and say it plainly.”

The PML(N) leader then wondered who had guaranteed Mr Khan about the neutrality of the Chief Election Commissioner. “You said it on television. Tell us,” he prodded.

Malik went on to inquire about the neutrals, “Where did they come in? If you, or any member of your party, has the courage, come forward and name them.” Continuing with his thunder, he queried, “Who do you call ‘neutral’? Is it the army chief or the DG ISI or the institution?”

Mr Malik was of the view that the PTI chairman had slandered an entire institution using the word “neutral.” He reiterated how Mr Khan should back up his comments before the public. Separately, talking to media persons in Karachi, PPP provincial minister Saeed Ghani put forward a similar question. He said that Imran himself appointed the election commissioner and then blamed the “neutrals” for it.

“Who from the neutrals said it? Tell us the name,” he asked. “It will be more fun when he says the name – just ask him.

“Neutrals aren’t just a thing. There must be some people who he [Imran] said passed instructions or pressurized or suggested the [CEC’s] name […] tell us their names. Who said this to you?”

Ghani then reiterated that Imran would not reveal the names of the “neutrals”, adding that Imran called others “boot polisher” but himself admitted that the “neutrals” influenced his government’s decisions.

The leader further claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case had confirmed that Imran was “backed by people” whose interests were against the country’s.

They added that the statements Imran was making these days were just an attempt to “escape from the law”.

In its much-anticipated verdict this week, the electoral body had ruled that PTI had “wilfully” and “knowingly” received prohibited funding from a number of foreign donors. In its order, the commission also said that it was “constrained to hold that Imran Khan failed to discharge his obligations as mandated under the Pakistani statutes”.