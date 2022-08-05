Madinah court sentences six Pakistanis for disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabwi

Six Pakistanis were found guilty by a Madinah court of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabwi (the Prophet’s Mosque) by yelling epithets during the April visit of Pakistani politicians.

Each of the three defendants received a 10-year prison term. Eight years in prison were imposed on the rest. Ans, Irshad, and Muhammad Saleem are among others who have received 10-year sentences. Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzala, and Ghulam Muhammad have also been named as additional suspects.

Each of them received a 20,000 Riyal punishment from the court, and their cell phones were seized.

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Madinah to begin his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, some Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at the Prophet’s Mosque.