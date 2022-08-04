Imran Khan changes protest venue, asks supporters to gather at Islamabad’s F9 Park

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan changed the location of the party’s protest on Wednesday, urging supporters to congregate in Islamabad’s F9 Park to demonstrate against the Election Commission of Pakistan and its chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, rather than the organization’s headquarters as had been previously announced.

“Today I am calling all our people to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC & ECP in F-9 Park at 6pm,” he wrote in a message of Twitter.

The former prime minister said he will be addressing the gathering between 7pm and 7:30pm.

CEC & ECP in cahoots with Imported govt conspired to try a technical knockout against PTI after PMLN got routed in Punjab bye elections despite support of entire state machinery & ECP shenanigans. Now they are cowering in fear abt same happening to entire PDM in General Elections — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2022

Khan had earlier urged his followers to assemble in front of the ECP building and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The district administration of Islamabad closed off the Red Zone and set up containers at the federal capital’s entrances in case demonstrators caused trouble.

Around the Red Zone, law enforcement personnel from anti-riot forces, Rangers, FC, and police have been stationed.

The district administration permitted the party to congregate at F9 Park and Sector H9 after it chose to switch the protest location.

The protest has received official authorization, according to the notification.

The notification informs the party that when staging the demonstration, all rules and regulations must be adhered to.