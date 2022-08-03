Maulana Tariq Jameel meet Imran Khan, here’s why

On Tuesday, Maulana Tariq Jamil met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala on his invitation.

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil arrived in Bani Gala shortly after the ECP announced its decision in the PTI Foreign Funding Case.

Maulana, speaking to media outlets, stated that “Allah asks his people to repent before Him.” He further added that “politicians should not turn government into a Kabbadi ground.”

Maulana Tariq Jameel added that lawmakers should consider the poor because the government is not doing anything, it is just a message to the nation that they should seek forgiveness.

Later, he posted a picture taken at the meeting on his Twitter account.

بنی گالہ میں عمران خان سے ملاقات۔ pic.twitter.com/bDGou1horn — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) August 2, 2022

Later on, Imran Khan also posted picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel.