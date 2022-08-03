Govt to file reference against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Government is to file a reference against Imran Khan. Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir has hinted that the federal government will file a reference against PTI Chairperson Imran Khan.

The minister recalled that in the Hanif Abbasi case, the Supreme Court of Pakistan did not give its verdict on Imran Khan. And wrote that no competent authority has determined facts about him.

“But now the competent authority which is the ECP has given its viewpoint about Imran Khan,” he said.

Giving a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, the ECP said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. The ECP verdict said that the PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses, including companies. The commission said the PTI accepted donations coming from America, Australia, Canada, and the UAE

The case was earlier referred to as the “foreign funding” case, but later the election commission accepted the PTI’s plea to refer to it as the “prohibited funding” case.

Referring to the ECP’s show-cause notice issued to the PTI, the power minister stressed the election commission’s action was still pending against Imran Khan.

Dastgir said Khan should be disqualified for life by the same benchmark with which the apex court disqualified PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif through what he referred to as “an illegal and unjustified verdict”.

PTI lawyer Ahmed Owais said that Imran Khan’s and the PTI’s stance will stand vindicated in the coming days.

