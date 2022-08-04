Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt bags first gold medal for Pakistan

With a record lift of 405 kg, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt from Pakistan won the gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This is Pakistan’s first gold medal in any competition at the current games taking place in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Hussain Shah earned the first medal of the competition earlier, a bronze medal. However, Butt’s victory in the first gold medal gave Pakistan a highlight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistani athlete who provided this proud moment for Pakistan.

Nooh Dastagir Butt broke the previous Commonwealth Games record by lifting 173 kg in the 109+ kg category. Butt also broke a record by performing a clean and jerk with 232 kg. He set another CWG record by lifting 405 kg in total.

David Andrew of New Zealand won silver by heaving 394 kg, and Singh Gurdeep of India took home bronze by heaving 390 kg.

Earlier, Butt won a bronze medal in the 105+ kg division in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Talha Talib won bronze in the 62kg division in the same games.

Shujauddin Malik won the lone gold medal for Pakistan in the weightlifting competition at the CWG in 2006 in the 85kg division.