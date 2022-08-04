11 versus 1

The PDM chief said that the verdict had proved that Khan was a “foreign agent with a foreign agenda,” who has taken help from India, Israel, America, Canada, and Finland. “Imran Khan was putting pressure on the ECP; however, the Commission refused to be blackmailed. The Election Commission is an institute and its facts cannot be denied,” said Fazl. He added that the details were provided to the ECP by the State Bank of Pakistan during PTI’s tenure.He called for swift proceedings against Imran Khan and his party, demanding that the “PTI should be made an example of”.The PDM chief said that all the political parties had decided to initiate action against Imran and his party as they were now “proven criminals”.The JUI-F leader said that for eight years, Imran tried to run away from the ECP by levelling accusations against the institution and its chief.Imran and his supporters have on multiple occasions cast aspersions on the ECP and its Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing the body and its leader of bias.”The verdict has proved that he is an incompetent leader. All these years the PTI submitted false certificates and declarations in the ECP which is a violation of the Constitution.”But today, we have reached the stage where it is now clear that he backed a foreign agenda and tried to harm Pakistan,” he claimed.The verdict, Fazl continued, showed that Imran was a “foreign puppet who was brought into politics as [part of] a foreign agenda”.”He took help from Israel and India […] today all these facts have been unearthed. His fundraisers had links to Israel, India, Denmark, Canada, Finland and many other countries.”Fazl added that during the Wednesday’s meeting, the government and its allies had agreed that the “matter of the state’s security” was the utmost priority and stressed that all the “institutions and powers” should work as one to protect the country.Such “criminal elements”, he said, should be “uprooted from the country’s history and be made an example for the upcoming generations”. NEWS DESKThe remarks were in response to when the interviewer brought up the impression that former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted over the new army chief’s appointment.In the interview, Imran also said that it was the “neutrals” – a euphemism Khan uses to describe the military establishment – who suggested the Sikandar Sultan Raja’s name as the head of the ECP.He said that according to the 18th Amendment, heads of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ECP and caretaker governments were supposed to be decided amicably by all the political parties. “At the time of CEC’s appointment, there had been a deadlock [among the parties].