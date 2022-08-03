UAE President congratulates Million’s Poet winner

At a reception held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Musaed Al Harthy, the winner of the Million’s Poet competition. Abu Dhabi TV carried the tenth season of Million’s Poet, a contest to determine the best Arabic poet.

The emirate’s Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee organized the competition. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed commended Mr. Al Harthy for earning the program’s “Al Bairaq,” or winner’s flag.

He praised other competitors as well.

The UAE President expressed his gratitude to the program’s organizers, who have helped make it successful in the past and in 2022. Sheikh Mohamed was commended by Mr. Al Harthy for his support of the UAE’s cultural efforts, which have enriched the cultural landscape in the Arab world and provided a forum for finding the best emerging poets.

There were 48 competitors from different Arab nations competing for the winning flag.