Sindh govt breaks all records after constructing an underpass in less than 24 hrs

As the city has not come out of the mess created during the ongoing monsoon spell, Sindh government has broken all records after constructing an underpass in less than 24 hrs.

Ayesha Haleem, a Twitter user shared a video of motorcycle riders using the tunnel to cross the road that’s covered with water, quickly got noticed by the people.

“Congratulations!! Sindh government breaks all records after constructing an underpass in less than 24 hrs amid the rain in Karachi! MashaAllah,” Ayesha tweeted.

Congratulations!! Sindh government breaks all records after constructing an underpass in less than 24 hrs amid the rain in Karachi! MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/qn1mDTs2S9 — Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh (@ayesha_haleem) August 2, 2022

Another user replied to the video saying, “Seriously PPP in the name of Bhutto has ruined Karachi. Their governance is deplorable and alarming because all they can do is nothing. They come on national television and start with their pack of lies. Zardari and Bilawal Zardari and their cabal of crooks are responsible.”

After getting rains for almost a month, On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Sindh, including Karachi, would have heavy rain between August 5 (Friday) and August 9. (Tuesday).

Eastern Sindh is predicted to have moderately intense monsoon currents starting on the night of August 4, according to a statement.

According to the report, between August 5 and August 9 rain and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy falls were anticipated in the districts of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad,

Outlook for August 2022 Overall, a tendency for above normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country#seasonal #WeatherUpdate #Monsoon2022#Monsoon pic.twitter.com/JYq49BPiX0 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) August 2, 2022

Since mid-June, the monsoon rains have led to swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic all across the country. In Sindh including Pakistan’s biggest city Karachi, around 70 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in five weeks.