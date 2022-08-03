Pak-UAE to boost bilateral relations

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday highlighted that the incumbent government was focusing on various new avenues of mutual interest to extend the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a new level.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi who called on him here at Finance Division, according to press statement issued by finance ministry. He said that Pakistan and UAE share long-standing bilateral ties in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade. The minister apprised the Ambassador about the potential investment areas where UAE can invest and also assured him of greater facilitation and support.

The minister shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan and assured the UAE’s Ambassador of full support and cooperation by the present government. The ambassador showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relation between both countries especially on economic fronts.