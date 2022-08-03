Key takeaways of ECP verdict

* Commission finds PTI received funding from prohibited sources

* Party got funds from 34 foreign nationals and 351 foreign-based companies

* PTI took ownership of eight accounts, kept 13 hidden and failed to mention three

* Notice issued to PTI to explain why funds shouldn’t be confiscated

* Form-1 submitted by Imran Khan found to be ‘grossly inaccurate’

* PTI Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations from Bristol Engineering services – a UAE-based company, an amount of $49,965 into its accounts in Pakistan which are hit by prohibition in violation of Pakistani Laws.

* PTI Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations from E-Planet Trustees a Cayman island Pvt registered company to trust, based in Zurich Switzerland, and SS Marketing, Manchester a UK-based Pvt Company. From both the companies an amount of $101,741 into its accounts in Pakistan which are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

* PTI knowingly and willfully received donations through PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 $2,525,500. From both the companies, the amounts received into the accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

* PTI knowingly and willfully received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Ltd company in the amount of $279,822 and GBP 792,265 respectively. Similarly, an amount of Rs 3,581,186 was also donated by PTI Canada Corporation to PTI Pakistan. From both the companies, the donated amounts received into the accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

* PTI knowingly and willfully received donations from Dunpec Pty Ltd, an Australia-based company and from Anwar Brothers, Zain Cotton and Young Sports (Pakistan-based companies) a total amount of PKR 689, 750. From both the companies, the amounts received into the accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

* PTI through fundraising campaigns carried out by PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 was the recipient of donations from 34 foreign Nationals and 351 foreign-based companies.

The foreign nationals’ collection of donations and contributions from foreign nationals and companies are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

o PTI has also been found to be a beneficiary of donations by Ms Romita Shetty, a US-based businesswoman of Indian origin. An amount of $13,750 donated by Romita Shetty is hit by the prohibition on donations by foreign nationals and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

o PTI through its submission before the commission has accepted ownership of only eight accounts while it declared 13 accounts under the category of unknown accounts and do not pertain to PTI accounts. The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by the senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels. In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party. Non-disclosure and concealment of 16 bank accounts by PTI is a serious reporting lapse on the part of PTI leadership and in violation of Article 17 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chairman of PTI for the financial year 2008-09 to 2012-13 (five years) has submitted Form-I which were found to be grossly inaccurate on the basis of the financial statements obtained by this Commission from SBP and other material available on record. “Therefore, in view of the material available on the record and above discussion, the matter falls within the ambit of Article 6 (3) of PPO, 2002. Hence the Commission directs that a notice may be issued to the Respondent party in terms of Rule-6 of PPR 2002, as to why the aforementioned prohibited funds may not be confiscated. The office is also directed to initiate any other action under the law, in the light of this order of the Commission.”