De Ketelaere undergoes AC Milan medical

ROME: Young Belgium striker Charles De Ketelaere was due to complete his transfer to AC Milan from Brugge on Tuesday, Italian media reported. The 21-year-old, who has eight Belgium caps, arrived in Milan on Monday night and was greeted by a few fans. He began his medical in the morning ahead of signing his contract with the Serie A champions.

De Ketelaere tweeted a tribute to home-town club Brugge, which he joined at the age of seven, on Twitter. “I want to thank Club Bruges for giving me the opportunity since I was a child to belong to their ranks, for making my dreams come true, for having trained me as a professional player,” he wrote on Monday evening. AC Milan reportedly offered 35 million euros ($36 million) including bonuses. He is Milan’s third signing of the summer following another Belgian striker, DivockOrigi from Liverpool and French midfielder YacineAdli from Bordeaux. But the Serie A champions have lost defensive midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona and central defender AlessioRomagnoli to Lazio. AC Milan will open their title defence on 13 August at home to Udinese.