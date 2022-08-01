Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover reportedly expecting first child

Six years after their wedding, Bipasha Basu and her spouse Karan Singh Grover are allegedly expecting their first child.

The Raaz star is expecting her first kid, and she and her boyfriend will soon make an official announcement, an insider informed Pinkvilla.

According to a source close to the couple, the soon-to-be parents are in a “really good space” and are “eager” to grow their family.

One of Bollywood’s most adored couples got together while filming their 2015 horror film Alone, and they wed in 2016 in front of friends and family.

The couple frequently displays their affection on their individual social media accounts, and Basu just marked her sixth wedding anniversary by posting a brief video of her wedding.

“Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,” Basu captioned the video.

“Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu,” Grover also wished his wife with a sweet note on Instagram.

“I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!” he added.