Bushra’s bid to link opponents to treason exposed: Marriyum

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said another attempt of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi directing “Arsalan Beta” for linking political opponents to treason, had been exposed. In a statement, the minister said both versions of the video – the original one and the one produced by Bushra Bibi – were being presented.

Bushra made the video and released it to the media on July 30 at 4:28 pm, the minister said, adding that the original video was also available with a news channel. The minister said the video had been sent to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing so that those, who edited the video and added voices to it, could be brought to justice.

Marriyum accused that the channel management should also be ashamed of becoming part of Imran Khan’s agenda of spreading lies under the guise of journalism and freedom of speech to divert attention from his corruption. The said news channel always killed the truth and reality, she added.

Taking a jibe at the news channel, she said, “When illegal contracts worth billions of rupees are being received, then lies will surely be propagated in the guise of journalism.” “This lowly and vile act of Imran was an expression of his mindset, who did not hesitate in telling lies habitually about the sacred concept of Riyasat-e-Madinah, as well as about FATF, corona pandemic, flood, religion, health of political opponents, economy and employment of people, she continued. The minister reminded that the bodies of tourists lay under the snow in Murree, but Bushra Bibi did not allow her husband and the then PM to pay a visit to the site, and he chose to go on a tour to the mountains instead.

Now, it disturbed Imran’s stomach watching Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif helping people in their difficulties, she said, adding that Imran must be questioning himself in pain, “why does he [Shehbaz Sharif] go to them, why does he sympathize with them?” She recalled that the Hazara community had been awaiting Imran Khan with bodies of their loved ones lying on road while he, instead of consoling them, accused them of blackmailing him.

Naeemul Haque and many of his closest friends died, but Imran was not allowed to attend their funerals, she said.

Marriyum said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the worst floods and dengue outbreak, but shameless and insensitive Imran paid no attention and continued playing Ludo in the Chief Minister’s House. Instead of helping flood victims in KP, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, Imran and Bushra were busy editing and fabricating the video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which the minister said was highly lamentable. Criticizing Imran Khan, she said he was the one who needed “camera, action and the news channel’s light,” not Shehbaz Sharif.