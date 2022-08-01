IG Punjab says operations over violation of NAP continue in Punjab

On the instructions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, actions are being taken across the Punjab against violation of National Action Plan. IG Punjab has ordered that all the laws of the National Action Plan, especially the Loudspeaker Act, those guilty of broadcasting hate speech and malicious contents should be punished indiscriminately so that they couldn’t spoil peace of society through their mischievous activities.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that tenancy registration law should be implemented in all cases and details of all tenants including property owners must be registered in the local police station. IG Punjab has directed that search, sweep, intelligence based combing operations should be continued in all areas in sensitive districts and special branch and CTD teams should provide full support to district police teams during security arrangements.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that this year, 8663 cases and 12628 people have been arrested for violating the Tenancy Registration and Loudspeaker Act across the province. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, 4720 cases and 8206 persons were arrested against violation of the Tenancy Ordinance, while 3943 cases and 4422 persons were arrested for violating the Loudspeaker Act. About the crackdown in the provincial capital Lahore, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 2136 cases and 4272 people were arrested for violation of Tenancy Act in Lahore, whereas 1416 cases were arrested for violation of Loudspeaker Act in Lahore and 1416 people were arrested. Spokesperson Punjab Police further said that strict crackdown will be continued against those who violate the Loud Speaker Act and Tenancy Act during Muharram on the direction of IG Punjab.

Police conducts flag march to maintain peace during Muharram: Rawalpindi police on Sunday conducted a flag march to maintain peace in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

SSP operations, SP Headquarters Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs along with District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Squad participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march was to exhibit law and order and to promote, harmony and unity.

The flag march started from Rawalpindi Police Lines and passed through various routes of the city and ended at the same point.

The Implementation of law and order and code of conduct would be ensured during Muharram, City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, the law would take action on violation.

CPO urged the ulema to cooperate with the police and administration in ensuring law and order and Rawalpindi Police would use all resources to ensure for foolproof security during Muharram, he added.