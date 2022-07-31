Esra Bilgic’s fashion photoshoot storms the internet

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun’s latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance and fashionista persona.

Taking to Instagram, the Dirilis: Ertugrul star dropped stunning clicks from a sizzling photoshoot. Needless to say, Esra looked like a dream in the breathtaking clicks.

The aforementioned fashion shoot is shot in a swimming pool where the 29-year-old oozes sexiness as she graces the magazine cover. Posing for the camera, Esra dazzled fans because of her impeccable style and beauty. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Ug?ur Gu?nes?. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.