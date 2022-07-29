Truly overwhelmed by the love for Aisha: Mehwish

Disney’s Ms. Marvel may have ended after six episodes but the story and characters are still alive in the show’s fans. In the show, we got to see Iman Vellani’s debut as the titular superhero as well as our very own Mehwish Hayat, who has been getting a lot of love internationally for her character Aisha. Now taking to Instagram the actor has acknowledged all the love and called the show the result of “true team work”.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hayat wrote, “I am truly overwhelmed by the love I am getting for ‘Aisha’ from around the world. But bringing a project such as Ms Marvel to the screen is the result of true team work.”

She also penned a special paragraph for director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and credited her for “impeccable story telling and attention to detail” in introducing Pakistan to western audiences like never before. “[She] wonderfully portrayed such a critical part of our history i.e. Partition with authenticity and sheer accuracy,” she wrote.

The show’s cinematographer, Jules O’Loughlin, “lit each and every frame with such love that each frame” looked like a work of art, according to the London Nahi Jaunga actor. She also complimented creator Bisha K Ali and Fatima Asghar, one of the writers on the team. Hayat also praised producer Jenna Berger who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and making it all happen according to Hayat. Composer Laura Karpman, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige, post-production president of Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso and film producer Louis D’Esposito were also credited in her Instagram post for leading the way for the industry to see how diversity and representation should be done. She also praised co-creator Sana Amanat. “I have nothing but respect for Sana Amanat who first came up with the idea of a Muslim superhero and devoted so much of the past few years getting it from the pages of the comic books to the screen. I applaud her persistence and fortitude – I only too well know the heartaches of getting pet projects green-lit. Your hard work has paid off, through Ms Marvel, all girls – not just brown or Muslim – can now seek and acknowledge the superhero in all of us. Thank you for letting me be a part of this,” she wrote.

Then came her appreciation for the cast. For Vellani, she said the teen was a joy to work with while for Nimra Bucha, Hayat said she was “brilliant” as Najma. “Of course Fawad Khan whose sensitive performance as Hassan was amazing and helped bring the best out of me.” A special mention was made for “Nordin Rahhali, Freddy Alhabib, Natasha Ononogbo, Dan Dargan Carter, Lauren Mary Kim, Shaida Kazemi, Zhanna Sattsaeva, Matt, Philip, Nate, Sandro and Gary” for being a “force to reckon with” for the positivity and A game that was brought to the show.