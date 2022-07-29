Over 2.3m children to be vaccinated

A total of 2.337 million under aged children would be vaccinated during five days of the polio eradication campaign to be started from August 29 to September 3in all districts of Hyderabad division.

This was informed by the In-charge Divisional Task Force for Polio at Hyderabad Dr. Jamshed Khanzada while briefing the members of the task force at a meeting held here on Friday under the chair of the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon.

The meeting was informed that out of 23,37,446 under aged children, a total of 3.58,026 children will be vaccinated against Polio in Hyderabad districts, 3,95,243 children in Dadu district, 4,19,962 children in Badin district, 2,34,957 children in Jamshoro district, 1,80,578 children in Matiari district, 1,76,420 children in

Sujawal district, 1,90,585 children in Tando Allahyar district,

2,27,593 children in Thatta district and 1,54,082 under aged children would be immunized in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

The Commissioner while addressing the participants of the meeting said “Vaccination is the only solution to save the children against polio therefore it is the responsibility of the people of all segments of life to play their due role and ensure vaccination of all under aged children of their respective districts.”

He asked the officers of the department concerned to invite the parliamentary members of their respective district to inaugurate polio eradication campaign as being the representatives of the masses, they could play a vital role in making the campaign successful and achieving the task of hundred percent coverage during the campaign.

He also directed them to consider the polio eradication campaign as their national duty and ensure cent percent coverage during the campaign.

In case of negligence, he maintained that strict legal action would be taken against the involved officers or employees.