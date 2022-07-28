Zameen.com signs Agreement with HBFC to promote home financing solutions Lahore: Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise recently signed a Digital Marketing Agreement with House Building Finance Company Limited, Pakistan’s oldest housing finance institution.

This partnership will enable HBFC and Zameen.com customers in getting housing finance for purchase and construction of their properties across Pakistan.

The partnership between Zameen.com and HBFC was celebrated during a recent ceremony in Lahore at Zameen.com’s Head Office. Zameen.com’s senior leadership including Senior Director Sales Central Mr. ShujaUllah Khan, Director Sales Mr. Muhammad Hasan, Manager Corporate Business and Banking Mr. Muhammad Umar Farooq, and Assistant Manager Corporate Business and Banking Ms. Zaira Javed along with HBFC Group Head – Business & Operations, Mr. Faisal Murad and Unit Head – Corporate Communication & Media Relations, Syeda Zauwia Riaz were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales ShujaUllah Khan said, “Zameen.com is committed to the development of Pakistan’s real estate sector. Millions of customers visit our platform for their home buying and renovation needs. Addition of HBFC to our list of partners would enable our customers to benefit from the schemes of HBFC and realize their dream of home ownership”

Commenting on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Director Sales Muhammad Hasan said, “The agreement would make it convenient for people to avail HBFC’s housing finance facility. Using housing finance facility, customers can build or purchase their dream home anywhere in Pakistan and become homeowners.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Faisal Murad, GH- Business & Operations said, “This strategic alliance between HBFC and Zameen.com shows our commitment towards facilitating Pakistanis in constructing and purchasing their dream homes at affordable rates and at their convenience.”