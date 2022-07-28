Nawaz Sharif holds important meetings with party leaders in London

Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London. Mian Nawaz Sharif also talked to PM Shehbaz on the telephone, and he also held telephonic conversations with various party leaders in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif discussed with Shehbaz Sharif about the future course of action of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Both also held a discussion on the telephone about the candidate for the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The names of Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani were considered for the Punjab Assembly Speaker. The PML-N is likely to support the candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the Punjab Assembly speaker. The PML-N has also conveyed a message to its MPAs to stay in Lahore.

Moreover, PM on Wednesday said despite prevailing mammoth economic challenges, the government would make Pakistan to emerge as a great country, without bowing before the fascism and propaganda by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.

The prime minister, in his address at the National Assembly, said the united opposition had accepted the challenge of assuming the government just to save the state as the country was at the verge of default with record inflation and unemployment.

Rubbishing the propaganda of “imported government”, he said he did not become the prime minister through the backdoor, rather for the first time the parliament changed the government through a constitutional process.

The PTI government violated the Constitution through the National Assembly deputy speaker and the president through the dissolution of the assembly, he added.

He said the constitution also defined the powers of the legislature as well as the judiciary, but unfortunately, a mockery of the constitution was made during the last 75 years by imposing martial laws which also led to the country’s disintegration and weakening the democracy.

He said contrary to Pakistan, the neighbouring countries, which were far behind it vis-à-vis development had excelled and also got rid of the International Monetary Fund after improving their economies.