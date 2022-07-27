Champions League winners should play Super Cup, says Ancelotti

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti dropped some big hints about the players who are likely to be in his starting 11 for the first competitive match of the season.

Real Madrid will play Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup on August 10. The Italian believes the players who led them to the Champions League title against Liverpool on May 28 should have the honor of playing in the game.

“We have to take into account those who won the Champions League and we need to finish last season’s work by winning the Super Cup,” said Ancelotti after watching his side draw Club America 2-2 in a preparation game as part of their tour of the United States. The game saw fringe player Dani Ceballos produce another impressive display alongside Eduardo Camavinga after Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro had looked flat in the first half. “We’re a bit tired, because we’re training hard. We’re not fresh but that’s not a negative sign, it’s a positive one,” said Ancelotti, adding that after their final match, which is against Juventus, he would “lower” the training load “to be good in the Super Cup.”

Ancelotti has used both David Alaba and new arrival Antonio Rudiger at left back on tour, but insisted the first choice in that role is Ferland Mendy.

He added that when Mendy has problems, “Alaba or Rudiger can play. Alaba is more offensive and Rudiger more defensive, in that position we have no problems.”