‘Dobaaraa’ to hit theatres on August 19, Anurag Kashyap shares teaser

Taapsee Pannu starrer highly anticipated new-age thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ is all set to hit the theatres on 19th August 2022. The Arurag Kashyap directorial and Ektaa Kapoor produced film has already travelled to several film festivals including London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022. Currently, Dobaaraa is all set to open at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, which will begin on 12 August 2022 and will continue till 30th August 2022. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee Pannu with a spectacular team of the best director, actor and producers. Just like the name of the film, Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor coups in an impressive team of Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan, Tapsee Pannu and Sunir Kheterpal after Badla, Tapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati after Thappad. Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.