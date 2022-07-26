Katrina Kaif, husband get death threats; suspect arrested

Mumbai police have detained the man who is alleged to have sent death threats to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal.

An unidentified person was detained after Vicky reported them for stalking Katrina and sending her offensive social media messages.

A tweet by ANI read, “Man, accused of threatening Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, arrested by Police: Mumbai Police.”

Earlier, another tweet by the agency read, “Case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of Vicky Kaushal. He complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her.”

A Hindustan Times report quoted Manjunath Singhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), as saying, “We have registered a case under Sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 354 (d) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.”

According to the police, Vicky claimed that the accused had been posting threatening messages on Instagram against him and also stalking Katrina.

“The actor claimed that the harassment and threatening had been going on for a few days after which he decided to approach the police and lodge a complaint,” said an officer from Santacruz police station.

In June, the actor Swara Bhasker received a letter threatening her life before Vicky and Katrina. The letter was sent to the actor’s residence in Versova.

After receiving the letter, Swara went to the Versova police station and reported some unnamed individuals.

In a related incident that took place in November 2021, the actor Kangana Ranaut informed a police station in Himachal Pradesh about alleged death threats she allegedly received for her article about farm law protesters.