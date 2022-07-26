Gold price up by Rs2000 to Rs148,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2000 per tola and was sold at Rs148,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs146,300, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1714 and was sold at Rs127,143 against its sale at Rs125,429, whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs116,548 against its sale at Rs114,976, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1580 and Rs1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1730 against its sale at $1728, the association reported.