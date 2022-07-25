Heavy rain leaves Karachi submerged

Karachi has been submerged in water following heavy rain on Monday.

Because there is water everywhere in the city, the city roads have the appearance of rivers.

Rainwater has inundated University Road, Hassan Square, NIPA, the University of Karachi, Safoora, and other areas. Rainwater has also infiltrated the homes of Municipality A-25 and City Railway Colony.

In Block 11, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the situation has deteriorated further. The sewage system has failed, and the sewer lines have overflowed.

Karachi’s largest vegetable market has also been submerged in water.

The nullahs in North Nazimabad, Block M, have also overflowed, creating the appearance of a pond on the roads. Outside the Sindh High Court and the Sindh Assembly, rainwater has also accumulated.

Rainwater has also entered the Pakistan Stock Exchange building.

Earlier on Sunday, four people were killed and many others were injured in Karachi after the city was hit by a second round of torrential monsoon rains.