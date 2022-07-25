‘Enthralling’ — a fine art exhibition showcasing talent around the world

The “Enthralling” art exhibition, featuring 15 women artists from around the globe, opened virtually. The online exhibit includes a variety of mediums, from paintings and photography to mixed media and sculpture.

The virtual opening was attended by hundreds of people from all over the world. Overall, the “Enthralling” art exhibition was a huge success, bringing together some of the most talented and inspiring women artists from across the globe in one place. It is sure to be remembered as one of the most radical and innovative exhibitions as it showcased a diversity of artworks. 15 female artists displayed different mediums and explained their perspectives through art Mushtaque Kazi, Maira Khan, Nabita Zafar, Rameen Pasha , Rida Khan , Rimsha Nasir , Reena Khalid, Saba Haroon , Sadaf Farasat and Saqiba Suleman.

One of the featured artist Sadaf Farasat said about her work that, my work is mostly inspired by Sufism and how Man’s relation with Allah is described in Sufism. Sufism espouses a well-founded and thoroughgoing interpretation of Islam, which focuses on love, tolerance, worship of God, community development, and personal development through self-discipline and responsibility. A Sufi’s way of life is to love and be of service to people, deserting the ego or false self and all illusions so that one can reach maturity and perfection, and finally reach Allah, the True, the Real. I have painted a series of “Whirling Dervishes”. As a follower of Rumi, I do “whirling” on canvas with the strokes of my painting tools. I continue my own “sema” on the canvas until a piece is created which gives me satisfaction. I view Sufism as continuously striving to cleanse one’s self of all that is bad or evil in order to acquire virtue. Painting is my way to connect to Allah, it is meditation for me, it is a form of submission, a way of expressing my love to Him. Every painting of mine has a theme and conveys a message of love for Allah. As Rumi says “All loves are a bridge to Divine love. Yet, those who have not tasted it do not know!”

While, Ms Reena Khalid stated that, her work “Unity” emphasizes one of the qualities of zebras. The zebra is the family of the Equidae, which is also known as the horse family those groups are called ‘harems’. The zebras live with unity that’s why it’s very difficult for their enemies to attack them. This specific behaviour not only strengthens them but also gives a powerful impression of a group that contains not only the appearance of harmony and balance but also has caring and loving behaviour. While Mariam Maneka’s work was appreciated by all viewers. She described that her artwork is about imaginative spaces which have been occupying my mind for an age. She now has been able to transfer these images onto a canvas. These paintings provide a sense of security and calmness to her. They are so familiar to her, they take her to a place of joy each time she looks at them. Its almost like they are talking to her.

Furthermore, Kiran Khalid, said that her work depicts my art Journey throughout my life. Since my childhood, I had wished to become an artist. In the beginning. This exhibition can be viewed online on the cosmopolitan art page.

The writer is an independent curator and writer based in Lahore. She can be reached at mahaaashraf27@gmail.com