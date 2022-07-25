Azfar Rehman reveals secret behind being friends with female co-stars

Azfar Rehman has been in the industry for many years now. He started with acting and went onto to host many shows. He is now accomplished in both fields with hit dramas, films and a string of shows under his belt.

Azfar Rehman is best friends with Ayesha Omar. He also has great camaraderie with all his female co-actors. Azfar is also great friends with Hina Altaf and Mehwish Hayat and he has done multiple projects with all these actresses. And Azfar is in a great equation with all.

Azfar revealed the secret behind maintaining great friendship with all his female co-stars. He said that he is great at keeping whatever his friends tell him. He keeps all the gossip secret and that makes him a great friend.