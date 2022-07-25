Stop dragging army, judiciary into politics

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday advised Imran Khan to stop dragging the army and judiciary into politics as she opined Imran’s target was institutions and he wanted that their leadership should be removed. She maintained that Imran Khan’s narrative of ‘conspiracy abroad’ was now buried and the new narrative of establishment and anti-establishment has started. She said no one would be allowed to criticize and violate the Constitution and the law. Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, she said a person who abused and threatened national institutions should not worry about it. “Imran Khan will not be allowed to play the game of ‘establishment and anti-establishment’ just for his return to power”, she said. The minister said Imran Khan had admitted that he took the help of institutions and agencies to run the government for four years. She said nobody would be allowed to pressurize the justice system through bullying, threats and abuse. The minister remarked that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Muslim League (N) remained as the narrative of the Constitution. The minister demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan announce the verdict of foreign funding immediately.

“Imran wants NRO in foreign funding case through bullying, intimidation, anarchy, rioting and hooliganism”, she maintained. The full court should hear the case related to the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab, she said. The Full Court should simultaneously hear the review petition of Supreme Court Bar Association, present petition and other related petitions. Justice on important national, political and constitutional matters should not only be done, but it should also be seen to be done, she remarked. “With the instability created by Imran Khan, the national economy is again at risk of bankruptcy. People are paying the price of Imran Khan’s economic disaster in the form of inflation, unemployment and poverty”. She said Imran wanted to avoid accountability, conceal his corruption and gain power through the back door.

“Now this war was against the fascism of an “arrogant anti-constitutional person named Imran”, she said. “The people and institutions of Pakistan will not be allowed to become subservient to Imran Khan’s wishes and we will not let the democratic and constitutional system go bankrupt”, Marriyum Aurangzeb said. She said Imran’s thinking and attitude had become a termite for the state system of Pakistan.

The minister said that her party would not make any compromise on the Constitution, democracy and people’s rights.