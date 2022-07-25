Maham Amir’s killer dance moves on Asim Azhar’s ‘Habibi’ break the Internet

Pakistani actress Maham Amir along with her husband Faizan Sheikh along with his friends are breaking the internet on their killer dance video on ‘Habibi’ song by signer Asim Azhar.

Taking to Instagram, the Heer Maan Ja Faizan Sheikh actor shared the dance video which spotted his wife Maham Amir, sister Rabya Kulsoom and brother-in-law Rehan Nazim. Responding to the video, the Asim Azhar singer was super impressed with the moves and dropped praises for the fun squad. “@mfaizansk HABIBI aap lay gayeeee. aur kya baat hai itne talented logo ki @rehannazim @mahamaaamir @rabyakulsoomofficial amazing choreography guys,” he commented. Staff Report