198 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 198 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 511,548 while total doll was recorded as 13,586 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 05 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Sialkot, 7 in Faisalabad, 3 in Gujrat, 3 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Multan, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Chiniot, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Sheikhupura and 1 in Toba Tek Singh districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,600,162 tests for COVID-19 so far while recoveries were recorded as 495,862 in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. The healthcare department urged the people to contact at 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus. However, 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been launched.