Too Much Politics, Too Little Time

It should be a good idea for political researchers to find out which other nations boast of parliamentary democracy and are more politicised than the Pakistani nation. Politics, in the last few years, has dominated the media headlines more than any other subject, including the economy – the nation’s lifeline.

Since Imran Khan was voted out of power, there has never been a dull moment in politics. He whipped up a frenzy among the people whenever he spoke. To make Naya Pakistan or Riasat-e-Madina, he even quoted Qaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his speeches. Khushwant Singh, the famous Indian writer, wrote in one of his essays: “Jinnah was quite clear about the role of Indian politicians. They must never mix religion with politics: one was a private matter, the other public service. Political differences should be settled by debate and not taken to the streets to create mob hysteria.”

Mob hysteria is exactly what Khan seems to consider real politics. To settle political differences by debate in the parliament house is precisely what he always shunned. He couldn’t tolerate the faces of his opponents, not to talk of arguing one’s point of view and listening to opposite views with patience. He doesn’t have it in him. Democracy, according to Khan, means when he’s in power. The Oxford-educated former cricketer may look at how Boris Johnson was voted out in the UK parliament and bowed out without launching a blame game or creating public hysteria on the streets.

Why did politics supersede all other national interests, including the most important – economy? For instance, whenever an election is announced and whatever its scale, all other activities come to a standstill. The recent election on 20 provincial seats in Punjab is the case in point. The provincial administration’s only worry was to ensure the election was conducted orderly and that there were no untoward incidents. The PTI swept the election and its main contender – PML(N) – conceded defeat.

Following the election of 20 seats, votes had to be cast to elect the chief minister of Punjab. The elected members were lodged in swanky hotels to ensure they didn’t change their loyalties at the last moment. What completely changed the election scenario was a letter by PML(Q) head, Ch Shujaat, asking his party members to abstain from casting their votes. His decision turned the situation in the opposite direction by 180 degrees. Hamza Shahbaz retained his position as CM Punjab but the PTI decided to approach the court. Hence, the never-ending chaos and confusion on the political scene are most likely to continue.

When one watches the rulers of all hues on the TV screens and the aura of authority around them, the only thought crossing one’s mind is that they don’t care about the teeming millions who neither have enough to eat nor to clothe themselves. During the election for the CM Punjab, various commentators alluded to the CM slot as the ‘Takht-e-Punjab’ or wearing its ‘Crown’. Politicians are supposed to serve the people who elect them not act as monarchs.

During the political turmoil, it’s the economy that suffers the most. The dollar shot up to Rs227 in the open market. Clinton said: “It’s economy Stupid!” It’s so true for us since we are a nation holding a begging bowl asking for foreign loans. When the common observer, as this writer, sits back to ponder over what’s wrong with us, many issues pop up in his mind. Why does nuclear power face power outages up to 18 hours a day? How foreign loans have multiplied to the extent that the government will have to pay $21 billion to international creditors only to service external debt this year alone. It’s mind-boggling.

The powerful organisations in the country need to set priorities on what’s more important in the public interest. Is it the nation’s economy or manipulating to change governments from time to time? The disparity between the rich and the poor is at an all-time high at present. Hatred among the have-nots against the fabulously rich rulers is on the rise. The rulers may take heed of the uprising in Sri Lanka. A similar situation doesn’t look too far from us. It only needs a matchstick to inflame the situation.

