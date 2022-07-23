Getting to know influencer, actor and model Muhammad Qasim AKA Cemo Basen

Muhammad Qasim, also known as Cemo Basen, is a 33-year-old social media celebrity, actor, Instagram influencer and model from the United States.

Cemo’s story is one of strength and resilience, as he overcame many obstacles to achieve his goals. A self-professed “creative person,” he has been successful in a variety of fields. Fox5dc has even recognised his talents, giving him experience in television broadcasting. And as an Instagrammer influencer, he has amassed a following of over 500,000 people.

THE STORY OF CEMO BASEN — Cemo was born in Dubai but raised in Lahore. He came from a humble background; his parents were both tailors. He faced many difficulties throughout his childhood but he persevered and went on to graduate from university. He is now a successful actor, influencer, model and public figure. Cemo has been supported by a large audience and fan base that also helped him go through ups and downs easily. He attributes his success in social media to continuously working hard. Being patient with active followers while trying to keep attracting new followers on the go is pretty tricky but not too difficult for Cemo because he keeps bringing creative content that interests more crowds across different platforms and enjoys an uninterrupted growth rate of popularity from then onwards. He grows 15K-20K followers per week naturally without any promotional help! Being a popular influencer isn’t an easy thing nowadays. As a model, Cemo Basen has done some remarkable work. He’s appeared at New York Fashion Week, DC Fashion Week, and Richmond Fashion Week, and he even won Mr DC 2022. He is currently playing a lead role in Single in the city DC. He has also been featured in magazines, different international press articles. In addition to his acting career, Basen is also a successful model and has worked with brands such as, Lanistar, Pura Vida bracelets and others. As a model, Cemo has learned how to make a great first impression, and he is now using this skill to help others find love. Cemo is a true gentleman and he is always willing to lend a helping hand. Cemo is an up-and-coming model and he is quickly making a name for himself in the industry. When it comes to finding your next source of inspiration, look no further than the world of celebrity says Cemo. Whether you’re looking for ideas for a new outfit or just want to see what’s trending, Cemo never disappoint. He can be reached on Instagram.com/cemo_basen and Facebook.com/cemobaseen