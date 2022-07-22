Daily Times

Saturday, July 23, 2022


Indian celebrities all praise for Mere Humsafar’s soundtrack

Pakistani drama serial Mere Humsafar has been conquering hearts in Pakistan and beyond borders and it’s all because of Hania Aamir – Farhan Saeed’s undeniable chemistry. The dreamy soundtrack has also created a frenzy online. Even though the drama initially began with a run-of-the-mill storyline of selfish in-laws, abusive relationships and a beautiful heroine silently accepting misery as her fate, it has become a fan favourite – all because of the right reasons. Needless to say, Mere Humsafar OST is one of the top reasons for the drama’s unprecedented popularity, the lyrics, music, and composition are a pleasure to listen to. Yashal Shahid, Amanat Ali and Zaheer Abbas have done a great job to complement the drama with a masterpiece OST. The melodious soundtrack has amassed a vas fan following including Indian celebrities like Sonam Bajwa, Akasa Singh and Gauhar Khan who shared their unique takes on social media.

