Pervaiz Elahi turns to SC against police security in PA hall

On Friday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) against the deployment of police personnel for assembly hall security.

Pervaiz Elahi requested in his petition that the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) order that no police officers enter the assembly hall.

He demanded that the sergeants of the Punjab Assembly provide security in the assembly hall. In his petition, he claimed that Hamza Shehbaz refused to accept defeat after losing the Punjab Assembly majority.

“Attempts are being made to disrupt the elections through unconstitutional means,” he alleged. “The Supreme Court had ordered clean and transparent elections on July 1 last. But, in the face of defeat, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is resorting to mean tactics,” he added.

“An illegal notice has been issued for the appointment of police in place of the sergeants in the assembly hall,” he stated.

The petition was signed by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, the chief secretary, and the IGP.