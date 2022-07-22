Britain replaces China on figure skating Grand Prix circuit

PARIS: Britain will feature for the first time on figure skating’s Grand Prix circuit after being named as a replacement for Covid-hit China by the International Skating Union (ISU) on Thursday in the 2022-23 calendar.”It will be the first time that an ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event will take place in Great Britain,” said the ISU, adding that the event would take place in Sheffield from November 11 to 13.It will be the fourth event on the Grand Prix circuit which includes the most important competitions outside the Olympics and the World and European Championships.The ISU announced last week that China, which was also scratched last year, would not feature because of Covid-related travel restrictions.The ISU also dropped the Russia event, a staple of the circuit, because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.

Schedule for 2022-23 Grand Prix circuit:

October 21-23: Skate America, Norwood (USA)

October 28-30: Skate Canada, Mississauga (CAN)

November 4-6: Grand Prix de France, Angers (FRA)

November 11-13: MK John Wilson Trophy, Sheffield (GBR)

November 18-20: NHK Trophy, Sapporo (JPN)

November 25-27: Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo (FIN)

December 8-11: Grand Prix Finals, Turin (ITA)