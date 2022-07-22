Daily Times

Zardari, Nawaz discuss Punjab political situation over phone

Web Desk

Former President Asif Ali Zardari called former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif late Thursday.

The two leaders discussed the political situation in the aftermath of the Punjab by-election and the upcoming election for a new Chief Minister of Punjab.

After Friday prayers, the Punjab Assembly will hold a session to elect the Leader of the House, with Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in the chair.

Parvez Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz are among those on the run. Following a crushing defeat in the Punjab by-elections, the ruling coalition’s top leadership announced its support for PM Shehbaz in his efforts to save his son Hamza Shehbaz’s position as chief minister of Punjab.

